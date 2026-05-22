APRINS Launches ‘Vasudha’ Initiative on International Biodiversity Day to Promote Sustainable Future in Northeast

Guwahati: On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day, APRINS, a non-governmental organisation working in the field of agriculture with more than 50,000 farmers across the North Eastern region, launched an initiative titled ‘Vasudha’ aimed at building harmony with nature for a sustainable tomorrow.

The initiative reflects a commitment towards nurturing nature, preserving indigenous heritage, and building a sustainable future. Vasudha symbolises harmony with the earth and the collective responsibility to protect and promote the rich biodiversity of the region.

Launching the initiative, Ms. Soumika Karmakar, Regional Coordinator-NER, SGP India OP7, TERI, said that the initiative would go a long way in building a sustainable environmental future at a time when the impact of global warming is being felt across the world.

She added that biodiversity is one of the most widely discussed issues today, but those working on the ground truly understand its vast scope and potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandan Borthakur, Managing Director of APRINS, said that the organisation is committed to promoting biodiversity in the North Eastern region through its extensive work with farmers across the region.

He further stated that crop diversification is the need of the hour for the Northeast and can only be achieved by fully harnessing the power of biodiversity.

The event also showcased a range of indigenous farming products sourced from remote parts of the North-Eastern region.