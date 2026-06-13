DRDO Successfully Tests New Maritime Interceptor and Anti-Ship Systems in Odisha Trials

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant breakthrough in naval warfare technology after successfully conducting three consecutive flight tests of its advanced missile defence and anti-ship systems.

The trials, carried out from an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha, were aimed at evaluating the guidance systems and intercept capabilities of India's next-generation maritime weapons. The exercises featured the deployment of a short-range anti-ship missile alongside a specialised naval ballistic missile defence interceptor.

According to the Ministry of Defence, all three launches met their exact mission parameters. Data captured by electro-optical tracking equipment, radar arrays, and down-range naval ships verified that the weapons successfully locked onto and destroyed low-altitude target drones and simulated maritime threats.

The indigenous propulsion units and advanced targeting seekers validated during these tests are designed to shield naval fleets from high-speed incoming projectiles and strike enemy surface vessels.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the flawless execution of the missions, noting that the deployment of these advanced naval missile systems represents a vital step forward in India's push for self-reliance in defence production.