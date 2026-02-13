Arms, Explosives Recovered in Joint Security Operations Across Manipur; PREPAK Cadre Arrested

Imphal: Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment during search operations carried out on February 12 across different districts of Manipur, said Manipur Police.
As per the Police, in the first operation, on Thursday, security personnel recovered weapons and explosives from the Champhai hill range area under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East district.
The seizure included two .303 rifles, one .22 rifle, eight 12-bore single-barrel guns, INSAS live rounds, magazines, blank cartridges, a locally made bomb, smoke and tear gas grenades, stun grenades, Baofeng handsets and chargers.
In a separate recovery from Awlmun village under Kangchup police station in Kangpokpi district, security forces seized an MA-11MK rifle with magazine, a pistol, single-barrel firearms, improvised mortars, hand grenades with arming rings, detonators, INSAS ammunition, protective gear and jungle shoes.
Meanwhile, security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK from his residence on the same day.
The arrested individual has been identified as Haobijam Manaoton Singh alias Lakpa, alias Ton (24), a resident of Moirang Khunou Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district.
He was apprehended from Moirang Khunou Hijam Khongnangkhong Leikai under Keibul police station.
Police said search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state. As part of intensified security arrangements, 103 nakas and checkpoints were set up in both hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported.
The movement of 206 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was facilitated under security cover.
Authorities said strict vigil remains in place at sensitive locations to ensure uninterrupted and safe transportation of goods.