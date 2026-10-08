Artist Creates Zubeen Garg Portrait Using 12,000 Stamps

Guwahati: Artist Nabendu has paid a unique tribute to the heartthrob of Assam and cultural icon Zubeen Garg by creating his portrait using 12,000 stamps. Each stamp was carefully placed by hand to form the portrait, turning hours of patience, precision and creativity into a striking artwork dedicated to the singer.

The portrait goes beyond capturing Zubeen Garg’s likeness, reflecting the affection and emotions that his fans continue to hold for him. Through the artwork, Nabendu has sought to preserve the memory of the singer and celebrate his enduring legacy through art.

Zubeen Garg has also documented the painstaking process of creating the portrait and shared glimpses of the work on his YouTube channel. The video offers viewers an insight into how thousands of stamps were brought together to create the final image.

The artwork has drawn attention for its unusual concept and the effort involved in completing it. Each stamp represents a small part of the larger portrait, with the finished piece serving as a visual tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved musical figures.

The artwork stands as a testament to the lasting admiration for Zubeen Garg and his continuing influence on Assamese culture and music.