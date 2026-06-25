Artist Marshall Baruah and Two Others Appear Before CJM Court

Guwahati: Artist Marshall Baruah, along with Ankuman Bordoloi and Anindita Das, appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on 25th June in connection with a case registered following a protest against the cutting of trees in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh area.

The three people had earlier staged a protest opposing the felling of trees in Bharalumukh, following which a case was registered against them at Bharalumukh Police Station.

As per sources, Anindita Das had previously been granted bail in the matter.

Today’s hearing marked the second appearance before the CJM Court since the case was last heard on 30th January.

Marshall Baruah also made recent headlines for repainting a mural of music icon Zubeen Garg in Ganeshguri on 18th June, which authorities had removed ahead of a proposed visit by foreign dignitaries. The artwork, featuring the slogan "Comrades Never Die," was restored beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati

The court is yet to issue any fresh order regarding the case.