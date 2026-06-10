Sushmita Dev Resigns from Rajya Sabha, Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Fuelling Speculation Over Possible BJP Move

New Delhi: Former Silchar MP and Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, sparking fresh speculation about her political future following reports that she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

Dev submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan on 10th June, requesting that it be accepted with immediate effect. Her decision has fuelled political buzz, particularly amid growing reports of internal unrest within the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

As per the sources, Dev met Sarma shortly after stepping down from the Upper House, leading to speculation that she may be preparing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, neither Dev nor the BJP has officially confirmed any such move.

A former Congress leader, Dev represented Silchar in the Lok Sabha before joining the TMC in 2021. Following her switch, she quickly emerged as a prominent face of the party, serving as its national spokesperson and later securing a nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Her resignation comes at a challenging time for the Trinamool Congress. It marks the second departure from the party’s parliamentary ranks within a week. Earlier, senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also resigned from the Upper House.

In his resignation letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Roy criticised the party’s leadership and governance record, alleging that corruption, concerns over women's safety and shortcomings in key sectors had contributed to public discontent.

The back-to-back resignations have intensified political uncertainty within the TMC and raised questions about its ability to retain senior leaders amid shifting political dynamics.

With Dev’s next political move still unclear, her resignation and reported meeting with Sarma have added momentum to speculation that another significant realignment could be on the horizon in Assam politics.