Arunachal: Apatani Fashion Week Shines Spotlight On Arunachal’s Cultural Heritage

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant cultural tapestry took centre stage as nearly 100 aspiring models from across the state gathered to audition for the upcoming Apatani Fashion Week.

The high-profile audition, held at the Ziro Valley Resort, drew a diverse crowd of enthusiastic young talent eager to showcase traditional and contemporary designs. Organised by the Apatani Fashion Week Committee, the event serves as a premier platform to celebrate, preserve, and promote the rich cultural heritage and unique textile traditions of the Apatani community.

A panel of prominent fashion industry professionals and cultural experts evaluated the participants, assessing them on poise, confidence, and their ability to represent the region's distinct cultural identity on the runway. Selected models will undergo intensive training and grooming sessions ahead of the main event.

The organisers expressed delight at the massive turnout, noting that the enthusiasm reflects a growing pride among the youth in their indigenous roots. The upcoming fashion week is expected to attract national designers and weavers, providing local talent and artisans with a vital window to the wider Indian fashion market.