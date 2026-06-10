Tripura Targets 50% Higher Education Enrolment by 2035

Agartala: Tripura is aiming to dramatically boost its higher education landscape, setting an ambitious target to achieve a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035. This initiative directly aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The plan was underscored during a high-level meeting where a state delegation, led by Tripura’s Higher Education Minister, met with the Union Education Minister in New Delhi. The discussions centered on securing vital central support to expand educational infrastructure, upgrade existing institutes, and swiftly appoint key administrative personnel, including a permanent university Vice-Chancellor.

To bridge existing gaps, the central ministry has committed to mapping regional skill requirements and introducing industry-relevant courses in central institutes across the state, ensuring that educational growth directly fuels Tripura’s economic development.

The strategy heavily emphasises inclusivity, with particular focus directed toward raising enrolment rates among tribal students and underserved communities. By modernising campuses and diversifying academic streams, Tripura aims to build a flexible, multidisciplinary ecosystem capable of retaining local talent and drastically improving the state's current tertiary education metrics over the next decade.