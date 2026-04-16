Meghalaya CM Engages with West Khasi Hills Residents, Assures Action on Key Issues

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has interacted with residents of Ksehkohlong village in West Khasi Hills district as part of the government’s CM Connect outreach programme, where several local concerns were brought to the fore.
During the interaction, villagers highlighted issues requiring urgent attention, including the condition of the approach road to Langshiang Falls, the need for better link roads connecting interior villages, and grievances related to salaries of private school teachers.
Responding to the concerns, Sangma assured residents that the state government is committed to addressing developmental gaps and ensuring that growth reaches all sections of society.
“The Government remains firmly committed to inclusive development across the State. We will continue to listen, engage, and work towards resolving their concerns,” the Chief Minister said on X on Wednesday.
The CM Connect initiative is aimed at strengthening direct communication between the government and citizens, particularly in rural and remote areas, while facilitating timely resolution of public grievances.