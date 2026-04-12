Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Faces Heat as Anti-Graft Body Demands Resignation

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ITANAGAR: The Jan Andolan-Anti Corruption Movement of Arunachal Pradesh (JAACMAP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on moral grounds following allegations of corruption and nepotism linked to the awarding of government contracts to companies reportedly associated with his family members and close relatives.

JAACMAP chairman Nabam Tagam said in a statement that the chief minister should step down in view of the seriousness of the allegations, which claim that government contracts worth around Rs 1,270 crore were awarded between January 2015 and December 2025 to firms owned by Khandu's wife, brother, stepmother and other relatives, allegedly creating a major conflict of interest.

The allegations surfaced through a public interest litigation filed in 2024 by the Save Mon Region Federation and the Voluntary Arunachal Senaa.

The petition also alleged that companies such as M/s Brand Eagles, reportedly linked to the chief minister's family, were awarded contracts without a transparent bidding process. In this regard, the Supreme Court of India on April 6 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Khandu, his family members and close associates.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N. V. Anjaria observed that in cases involving high constitutional offices, a probe by the CBI becomes necessary to avoid apprehensions about institutional independence, as agencies controlled by the state may not be perceived as conducting an unbiased investigation.

The apex court directed the CBI to complete the preliminary inquiry within two weeks and submit a status report within 16 weeks to determine whether a full-fledged investigation is warranted.

It clarified that an FIR should not be registered immediately and instructed the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to extend full cooperation, ensure that no official records are destroyed, and appoint a nodal officer for coordination.

Responding to the development, Chief Minister Khandu assured that his government would fully cooperate with the CBI during the inquiry, asserting that transparency and accountability would be maintained and that the "truth will come out."

Reacting to the demand for his resignation, he questioned whether any rule required him to step down.

Meanwhile, leaders of other political parties also expressed support for the chief minister. President of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek said the Supreme Court had only ordered a preliminary investigation into the alleged awarding of contracts to Khandu's relatives.

"Let the law take its own course. If found guilty, the CBI may file an FIR, but so far it is only a preliminary investigation and not a case," Vivek said, adding that it would be appropriate to understand the investigation process before making any demands.

State president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and former MLA Likha Saaya also termed the issue a major talking point in the state but noted that the court had ordered only a preliminary inquiry.

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