Arunachal CM distributes aid to farming clusters in Siang, pushes rural livelihood boost

Itanagar/Siang: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over financial assistance to Integrated Farming Clusters across Siang district, aimed at strengthening livelihood activities and boosting rural income generation.
“Handed over cheques to Integrated Farming Clusters across Siang district to strengthen livelihood activities and boost rural income generation,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.
The beneficiary clusters include Bango Ane in Riga block, Jomlo in Rumgong block, Siang Pangin in Pangin block and Boleng in Boleng block. Each cluster received financial assistance of Rs 25,24,797 to support integrated and sustainable farming practices.
During his visit to Riga, Khandu also addressed a public gathering where he outlined key development initiatives for the district.
“Announced key development initiatives including the improvement of township roads at Riga, construction of a new Circuit House at Riga, and a modern sports stadium for Siang district,” he added.
He further highlighted that projects worth Rs 196.44 crore were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid in the district.
“A massive wave of development took flight today as foundations were laid and key projects were inaugurated,” he stated.
The projects include infrastructure for government staff, a women police station at Pangin, hostels, school buildings, cultural halls, and road development works. Among the inaugurated projects are an Industrial Training Institute at Pangin, a road to the district hospital in Boleng, a Bailey bridge over the Subbung river and a fire station.
Khandu also pointed out that his visit to Riga sub-division comes after a gap of over three decades.
“It has been 33 years since a Chief Minister last stepped foot in the Riga Sub-Division… Today, that long silence has been broken,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to reaching even the most remote areas of the state.