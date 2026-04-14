Assam Rifles shine at AIPWSC 2025–26, bag multiple medals and team trophy

Guwahati: The Assam Rifles delivered an impressive performance at the 25th All India Police Water Sports Cluster 2025–26, clinching multiple medals across events and securing the men’s team championship.
In rowing competitions, Rifleman Mangal Singh won gold in the single scull (2000m), while Nitesh Bhardwaj and Ankit Sendhav secured top honours in the double scull (2000m). Jayant and Bhanu Kumar D added another gold in the coxless pair (500m), highlighting the team’s dominance.
The men’s team also bagged a silver medal in the coxless four (500m) event, with Vijay Pal Singh, Karam Chand, Pradhuman Mandloi and Lovepreet finishing second. Their consistent performances helped the side lift the overall winner’s trophy.
In the women’s category, Akhom Monika Devi and Meerabai Athokpam secured a silver medal in the double scull (2000m). The team also won two bronze medals in the coxless four (2000m) and coxless pair (500m), finishing fifth overall.
Taking to micro0blogging site X, Assam Rifles said the athletes “delivered an outstanding performance… clinching multiple medals and bringing pride to the force.”
Director General Vikas Lakhera congratulated the contingent, praising their dedication, perseverance and spirit of excellence.
He said the achievement reflects the force’s commitment to sporting excellence and has brought immense pride to the organisation.