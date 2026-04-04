Arunachal Dance Group Faces Alleged Racial Abuse at Patna Hospital

Patna: A video purportedly showing members of a dance group from Arunachal Pradesh being subjected to racial remarks at a hospital in Patna has sparked widespread outrage on social media.
As per reports, the incident reportedly took place on April 2 when the group tried to access a public washroom inside the hospital premises. According to accounts shared online, a staff attendant stopped them and asked for identification, leading to a confrontation.
As the exchange escalated, the attendant allegedly used derogatory terms such as “Momos”, “Chinki” and “Chinese”, while laughing. The entire episode was captured on video, which has since circulated widely.
In the footage, one of the women is heard expressing concern over such experiences.
“Hum log apna North East se ghoomne ke liye aate hain, par aise 1-2 karan se hum darte hain,” she says, highlighting fear among visitors from the region.
The clip triggered strong reactions online, particularly from users in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, many of whom demanded intervention by authorities.
Several posts also tagged Pema Khandu and local police officials seeking action.