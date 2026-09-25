Arunachal: Government Releases September Salaries Ahead of Proposed Bank Strike

Guwahati: Today, it was announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the early release of September salaries, wages and pension benefits ahead of a proposed three-day bank strike.

The payments have been authorised for release on 25th September and will cover regular government employees, as well as casual, contingency and contractual staff. Pensioners and employees due to receive retirement benefits will also be paid under the order.

The decision was issued by Joint Secretary (Budget) Ikar Birchi on Thursday after an advisory from the Ministry of Finance warning of possible disruption to banking services from 28th September to 30th September due to the proposed strike.

The government has directed treasury and sub-treasury officers, drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and regional banking authorities to ensure that the payments are processed as instructed. The order described the matter as urgent.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, which represents several major bank employee unions. One of the unions’ key demands is the introduction of a five-day working week, with all Saturdays declared holidays.

The unions are seeking parity with working arrangements followed by the Reserve Bank of India, central government offices and the insurance sector.