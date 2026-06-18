Arunachal: IFCSAP Warns of Protest Over APFRA Notification Delay, Sets 26th June Deadline

Guwahati: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh has warned that it will launch a series of democratic protests from 26th June if the state government fails to issue the notification for implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

IFCSAP president Dr Rumi stated the proposed agitation aims to press for the implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act , which he described as essential for safeguarding the indigenous faiths, traditions and cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh.

He clarified that the organisation’s stand is not directed against any religion or community. He also pointed out that members of his own family follow Christianity, emphasising that the demand is focused solely on the protection and preservation of indigenous culture and heritage.

Dr Rumi stated that people are free to practise Christianity or any other religion of their choice, but urged people not to abandon ancestral knowledge, indigenous languages, customs and traditional teachings passed down through generations of Nyibus and forefathers.

Expressing concern over the gradual erosion of traditional practices, he stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages and cultural knowledge, particularly among the younger generation.

He reiterated that the implementation of APFRA would help protect Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous identity while remaining consistent with the constitutional right to freedom of religion.