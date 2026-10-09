Arunachal: Lekhi–Naharlagun Railway Station Road Closed Until 30th October

Guwahati: Commuters in Arunachal Pradesh have been advised to follow designated diversion routes as the road connecting Lekhi/Borum to Naharlagun Railway Station remains closed for cement concrete work and road widening.

The closure covers the stretch from the Railway Bridge at Lekhi/Borum to the tri-junction near Borum Railway Station in Papum Pare district.

The Assistant Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex has extended the complete closure for another month to facilitate uninterrupted construction. According to an order issued on September 30, the restriction will remain in force until 30th October.

The ongoing project involves improving and widening the road from Borum tri-junction to the Railway Bridge near Arunodaya University in Naharlagun.

Traffic diversions

Vehicles travelling from the railway station towards Lekhi and Nirjuli must take the route via Galo Heritage Gate, Galo Heritage Ground and the Railway Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Lekhi towards the railway station and Borum will be diverted through the Railway Bridge tri-junction, Concrete Mixer Plant, Borum Community Hall and Stadium Road.

Kenge Construction, the agency executing the project, has urged commuters to cooperate with the restrictions and strictly follow the designated routes.

The Assistant Commissioner has also appealed to the public to comply with the traffic arrangements to ensure safety and facilitate the timely completion of the roadwork.