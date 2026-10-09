GMC Warns Commercial Establishments Against Improper Waste Disposal

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has urged commercial establishments across the Guwahati to ensure the proper disposal of fish, poultry and slaughterhouse waste, warning that violations will attract a spot fine of Rs 1,000.

The civic body has prohibited the dumping of such waste in open spaces and called on businesses to follow responsible waste management practices to prevent foul odours, protect public health and maintain a clean and hygienic urban environment.

The GMC has also outlined fines for various civic violations to discourage unhygienic practices and promote cleanliness across Guwahati.

Under the prescribed penalties, spitting in public places will attract a fine of Rs 300. The use of banned single-use plastic or carry bags, littering, illegal waste dumping, public urination and open defecation will each incur a fine of Rs 500.

Illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste or faecal sludge will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, improper disposal of chemical waste and pasting posters or graffiti on public property and poles will invite fines of Rs 5,000.

The highest penalty of Rs 25,000 will be imposed for blocking the natural flow of water in drains by dumping materials.

The GMC has urged citizens and commercial establishments to comply with the regulations and help keep the city clean.