Clash erupts at Naharlagun Railway Station over labour engagement

Guwahati: Tension prevailed at Naharlagun Railway Station in Arunachal Pradesh after a confrontation broke out between members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Railway Construction Loading and Unloading Workers Union and tender owners over the engagement of labourers for railway parcel loading and unloading work.

The dispute reportedly involved tender owners Kipa Amosh and Kipa Vivek and members of the workers' union during an inspection of loading and unloading operations at the railway station. As per reports, the disagreement centred on the engagement of local labourers through the union, which soon escalated into a heated altercation.

Police team , led by Papu Hill Police Station Officer-in-Charge Torun Mai, rushed to the spot and intervened promptly to bring the situation under control and prevent any further escalation.

After the incident, the workers' union alleged irregularities in the recruitment of labourers, raising concerns over the employment of non-local workers and compliance with Inner Line Permit regulations. The union claimed that proper procedures were not being followed in the hiring process.

Responding to the allegations, tender owners Kipa Vivek and Kipa Amosh said the confrontation occurred during the union's inspection of the ongoing loading and unloading operations. They also presented their version of events, rejecting the claims made by the union.

Rebe further said the union wants all labourers engaged by contractors to be properly registered and documented. He noted that Naharlagun Railway Station serves as a key entry point into Arunachal Pradesh, making security a significant concern. He added that workers involved in handling luggage and parcel vans should undergo proper verification and be regulated through the union.

Officer-in-Charge Torun Mai said police acted swiftly to restore order and are mediating between the two groups to ensure peace and prevent any further violence. No injuries or arrests had been reported at the time of filing this report, while further discussions are expected to resolve the dispute.