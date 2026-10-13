BreakingNews

Arunachal: NSCN(K) Over Ground Worker Arrested in Joint Assam Rifles-Police Operation

The operation was carried out by the 20 Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Magantong area of Bordumsa
NSCN(K)
Arunachal: NSCN(K) Over Ground Worker Arrested in Joint Assam Rifles-Police Operation
Published on

Guwahati: An alleged over ground worker (OGW) linked to the banned insurgent outfit NSCN(K) was arrested during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in Bordumsa, Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district,on Monday.

The operation was carried out by the 20 Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Magantong area of Bordumsa  after intelligence inputs about the movement and activities of people suspected of having links with the insurgent outfit.

The arrested person has been identified as Wangphan Hakhun, son of Phangwang Hakhun, a resident of Rajangar-II village under Bordumsa Police Station in Changlang district.

As per interrogation and  findings, Hakhun is suspected of collecting and transferring extortion money on behalf of NSCN(K) members and providing logistical support to the outfit’s cadres.

During questioning, Hakhun reportedly disclosed his involvement in collecting extortion money for SS Captain David Lowang, identified as the outfit’s revenue in-charge for Changlang district, and SS Captain Phuaney Hakhun.

He allegedly revealed that he was also involved in transferring the collected money and arranging logistical support for NSCN cadres. After his arrest, Hakhun was handed over to Bordumsa Police Station for further legal action and investigation.

Also Read- Zubeen Garg Case: Amritprabha Mahanta Released from Haflong Jail After Bail

Arunachal
Assam Rifles
Bordumsa
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com