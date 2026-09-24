Arunachal Police Arrest a Man in Alleged Attack on Sikkimese Rapper UNB

Guwahati: Today, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested Nabam Tapang in connection with the alleged attack on Sikkimese rapper UNB and his team in Lower Dibang Valley.

Police said 13 people suspected of involvement in the incident have been identified, with further arrests expected as the investigation progresses.

UNB, whose real name is Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, and his team were allegedly attacked on 21st September while travelling from Anini towards Roing after performing at the Anini Winter Festival 5.0. UNB was the Day 1 headliner at the festival on September 19.

As per police, two vehicles followed the team before their vehicle was intercepted around 39 km from Roing, near Tiwari Gaon. The attackers allegedly damaged the vehicle and assaulted UNB and his manager, Deep Dhar.

Dhar alleged that the two vehicles, an Innova and a Bolero, followed their car for nearly an hour before the alleged assault. UNB sustained injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye, while Dhar suffered a nose injury. Both were medically examined and were reported to be stable.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.