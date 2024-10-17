Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Gets New Flight Service

Guwahati: A new flight service has been introduced to connect Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh with Guwahati in Assam, promising to be beneficial for both leisure and work-related travel between the two states.

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh made this announcement over a post on the social media site X. He mentioned, “Happy to share that Alliance Air has launched flights between Tezu and Guwahati. Flights will operate four days a week ~ Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. This service will further strengthen connectivity and boost the state's economic growth.”

Meanwhile, after nearly a year of suspended services, passenger flights resumed at Rupsi Airport in the Kokrajhar district of BTC form Thursday. Alliance Air will operate flights connecting Rupsi to Guwahati and Kolkata, marking a significant step in restoring air travel in the region. The airport, constructed under a government initiative, had its operations halted last November when Flybig Airlines ceased services. The suspension raised concerns among local residents and organizations about connectivity and economic development. The resumption of services is expected to be very beneficial to the people residing in Kokrajhar and the neighbouring districts as well.