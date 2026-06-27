Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Drug Activist Gumin Mize, Associates Booked Under POCSO Act In New Case

Itanagar: Well-known anti-narcotics activist Gumin Mize, along with two of his close associates, has been named in a fresh criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The development marks a severe escalation in legal troubles for the high-profile campaigner, who leads a regional voluntary anti-drug organisation.

Local law enforcement authorities confirmed that the formal case was registered following a detailed complaint filed against the trio. While the exact details and specific nature of the allegations have been withheld by the police to protect the privacy of the minor involved, the invocation of the stringent POCSO framework indicates the gravity of the accusations under investigation.

Mize, who serves as the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Warriors (APADW), has historically maintained a prominent public profile for spearheading grassroots anti-narcotics operations and youth rehabilitation campaigns across the state. However, this is not his first run-in with law enforcement, as he was previously embroiled in a separate criminal investigation initiated by the Assam Police.

Legal representatives for the accused have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the new case. Meanwhile, investigating officers have initiated preliminary inquiries, stating that a thorough and transparent probe will be conducted to verify the claims made in the complaint.