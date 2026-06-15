Man Arrested Under POCSO Act for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor in Assam’s Nagaon

Nagaon: A man has been arrested by the police in Assam's Nagaon district on serious allegations of sexually assaulting a minor girl, drawing sharp condemnation from the local community.

The accused, identified as Babul Ali, a resident of the Juria locality, was apprehended following a swift law enforcement operation. The arrest was executed after the victim’s family filed a formal complaint at the local police station, detailing the harrowing ordeal the child had been subjected to.

Taking immediate cognisance of the sensitive matter, the Nagaon Police registered a criminal case under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim has been sent to a local civil hospital for mandatory medical examinations, and her official statement is being recorded by judicial authorities.

Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, confirmed that the administration is handling the case with the highest priority to ensure a foolproof investigation. A dedicated team has been assigned to gather forensic evidence and compile the chargesheet rapidly, with officials promising strict legal action to ensure justice is delivered swiftly through a fast-track court.