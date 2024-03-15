Arunachal Pradesh: Inauguration of 'Smart Road' and Streetlights Enhances Pasighat's Infrastructure

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: Arunachal Pradesh based Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Wednesday marked a milestone with the inauguration of ‘Smart Road No. 19’ from Mirmir Dapi Tinali to the entrance of PLT road passing CCF office in East Siang district of the state. The development, with its bespoke array of streetlights, underlines a leap forward in the city's infrastructure.

Expressing optimism, MLA Moyong expressed hope that the newly installed smart roads and modern lighting system would be adopted among Pasighat residents.

Thus emphasizing safety as a major concern, he stressed the importance of well-lit roads for the safety of women especially during night hours.Modern lighting by Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) with the seeds poised to change the landscape of the city. Moyong praised the modern, energy-efficient lighting solution for its dual function in order to increase illumination and enhance sidewalks.

Therefore he also further urged the citizens to impose responsibility on this new combination of assets to ensure its longevity and continued viability in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, SP Dr. SK Singhal, PSCDCL CEO Dr. Manjuli Komut, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, town planner Tani Taloh among others present.

Further this groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the aforementioned dignitaries from allied fields. They distinctly emphasized the collective and joint efforts that enhance Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat infrastructure under the guidance of DIPRO.