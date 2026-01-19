CM Sarma Salutes NDRF’s Lifesaving Role on Raising Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended greetings to personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day, acknowledging the force’s role in saving lives during some of the country’s most challenging emergencies.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister praised the NDRF for its professionalism, courage and unwavering commitment to public service. He said the force has consistently stood at the forefront during crises, responding swiftly and selflessly to protect lives and property.
“On NDRF Raising Day, we salute the courage, professionalism and dedication of the National Disaster Response Force. Ever ready in times of crisis, NDRF’s swift response and selfless service have saved countless lives across the nation,” Sarma wrote.
The National Disaster Response Force was raised on January 19, 2006, as a specialised unit to deal with natural and man-made disasters. Over the years, it has become a key pillar of India’s disaster management system, undertaking operations in varied and often hostile conditions.
The force plays a vital role in search and rescue missions during earthquakes, floods, cyclones, landslides and building collapses.
It is also trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies, besides providing emergency medical support during disasters.
At present, the NDRF has 16 battalions and 28 Regional Response Centres deployed across the country to ensure quick mobilisation.
Its training and capacity-building programmes are conducted at the NDRF Academy in Nagpur.