Arunachal Pradesh: Motorcyclist Survives Dramatic Hillside Collapse in Lower Siang

Itanagar: A motorcyclist in Arunachal Pradesh experienced a breathtaking escape when a massive landslide dissolved the road beneath him, pulling both rider and vehicle down a steep mountain slope.

The incident occurred along a heavily rain-damaged highway in the Siji region of the Lower Siang district, which has been battered by relentless monsoon downpours. Mobile footage captured the traveller cautiously navigating a narrow, mud-slicked ledge carved into the mountain. Without warning, the fragile terrain destabilised entirely. Within seconds, a massive section of earth and rock gave way, sending the motorist riding a wave of cascading debris directly down the cliffside.

In a spectacular stroke of luck, the biker stayed atop the churning soil rather than being buried underneath. He managed to scramble away from the wreckage completely uninjured.

The immense volume of displaced earth continued down the mountain, crashing into the Siji River below and temporarily choking its natural flow. Following the structural failure, local police issued urgent safety advisories warning residents to steer clear of vulnerable riverbanks, while weather officials placed multiple regional districts under maximum red alerts due to severe, ongoing flood risks.