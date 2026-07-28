Arunachal Pradesh: Nirjuli Police Recover 11 Stolen Two-Wheelers

Guwahati: Nirjuli Police has recovered 11 two-wheelers and taken four people into custody in connection with the series of thefts of two-wheelers reported across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrests are part of the investigation of Nirjuli Police Station Case No 51/2026 under Sections 303(2) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also arrested two children who are against the law for allegedly taking part in the crimes.

The arrested people have been identified as Monu Bora alias Durna Bora aged 31, Govind Nath aged 28, Khyoda Tako alias Pako aged 19 and Amit Doley aged 32

According to police, the breakthrough was achieved following an extensive investigation involving technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated field operations. Two dedicated investigation teams were formed to trace the suspects, leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicles and the arrest of those allegedly involved. The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers of the Naharlagun police subdivision.

Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega urged the general public to be vigilant and make sure their cars are securely parked, especially at night.

The Vewhicle owners have been urged to reach out to Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Naharlagun or Officer-in-Charge, Nirjuli Police Station, with the valid ownership document to check and collect the recovered vehicles whose two-wheelers have been reported missing or stolen in the past few months. Police said further investigations are underway to determine whether the accused were involved in additional vehicle theft cases and to recover more stolen property.