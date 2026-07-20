Assam Crime Rate Drops Sharply in Five Years; Convictions Surge

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The crime scenario in the state has shown considerable improvement over the past 5 years. The crime rate per lakh population fell from 379 in 2021 to 121.5 in 2025. Moreover, the crime rate fell further to 112.1 until June this year.

According to the Assam Police, the total cases pending investigation went down from 1,33,982 in 2021 to 11,140 in 2025. As of June this year, the number of cases pending investigation dropped further to 10,486.

As for the monthly average case registration, the numbers speak for themselves, going down from 11,103.3 in 2021 to 3,682.9 in 2025. The number fell further to 3,430.3 as of June this year. Regarding the charge sheet filing rate, the Assam Police stated that it went up from 39.40% in 2021 to 81.46% in 2025 and further up to 86.58% in the first six months of this year, i.e., until June 2026.

Moreover, statistics provided by the Home Department reflect an increased conviction rate over the past 5 years. The conviction rate went up from 6.1% to 25.7% in 2025. This year, the conviction rate was recorded at 22.9% until May 31. The number of cases in which conviction was secured also rose from 752 in 2021 to 6,693 in 2025. Until May 31, 2026, the number of convictions was recorded at 2,156.

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, after reviewing the progress of the state-wide crime scenario, posted on social media, “Under the decisive leadership of Hon’ CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Sir, Assam Police remains relentless against crime, backed by stronger supervision, sharper investigation & technology-driven policing across the State... The numbers reflect sustained progress. We move forward with renewed focus and an unwavering resolve to make Assam safer.”

In his post on social media, the DGP also included statistics on the crime rate, cases pending investigation, monthly average case registration and charge sheet rate, which showed considerable improvement in the crime scenario in the state.

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