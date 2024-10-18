Arunachal Pradesh: Seven Days to Go for Tawang International Marathon

Tawang: The Second Tawang International Marathon will be organized on October 24 this year at the strategic mountain town of Tawang in the salubrious landscape of the Land of the Rising Sun - Arunachal Pradesh. The annual calendar event also commemorates the United Nations Day on October 24. The Queen of High Altitude Runs is being jointly organized by the Indian Army and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing a rock-solid civil-military bonhomie at the mesmerizing Tawang.

After the grand success of the inaugural edition in 2023, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, on July 4 this year, declared the Tawang Marathon as an international calendar annual event, to be organised jointly by the Indian Army and Civil Administration on October 24 each year. Chief Minister, also the Patron for the event, announced a Grant in Aid of Rs 2 Cr, to support a strength of more than 5000 runners in the Full and Half Marathons, 10 and 0 Km runs. The special run carries a total prize money of more than Rs 60 Lakhs.

The website for Tawang Marathon, www.tawangmarathon was launched on July 10 this year with more than 4,500 runners already registered for the exciting event at the border town. Four months of an intensive media campaign, eight promo runs and two promotional stalls at major cities and metros popularized not only the run but, also gave a significant boost to the mountain sports and adventure, along with round-the-year tourism opportunities.

The preparations for the much-awaited Mountain Run had already begun in early September and the euphoria for running has gripped the North East and the action, catalyzed through Promotional Runs and ceaseless media campaigns. The Run Day arrives on October 24, also the United Nations Day, with Tawang Stadium beautifully decorated and geared up to host a Historical International Marathon.

Proceedings of the event will be graced by Sh Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC, Gajraj Corps, Maj Gen KS Grewal, GOC, Ball of Fire Divison and other dignitaries from Armed Forces, State Government and local administration.

The venue for the start and finish of the event, the Tawang Stadium, will witness the assembly of more than 5000 runners, as many spectators on the day of the event. The run will be flagged off at 5:30 AM by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, the Gajraj Corps Commander and other dignitaries. On the sidelines of the event, Cultural and Army Equipment display, Selfie points, inauguration of the Tawang Archery Node, and refreshments shall be organized, amidst extensive media coverage.

The run would culminate with a colourful closing ceremony involving local cultural performances, addresses by dignitaries and lastly the felicitation of winners. The proceedings of the event will culminate at around 1:30 PM, with the departure of dignitaries, participants and the local spectators.