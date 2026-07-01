ASEC Begins Preparation of Mising Autonomous Council Electoral Rolls, Final Voter List Due on 17th August

Guwahati: The Assam State Election Commission has initiated the process of preparing electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections to the Mising Autonomous Council with the final voter list scheduled to be published on 17th August.

In a notification issued on 30th June, the Commission directed the respective District Commissioners to prepare and publish the electoral rolls in accordance with the Mising Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2005. The rolls will be prepared using the Assembly Electoral Roll published by the Election Commission of India on February, with January 2026 as the qualifying date for voter eligibility.

As part of the exercise, the Electoral Registration Officers will prepare constituency-wise draft electoral rolls by bifurcating the relevant portions of the Assembly electoral roll based on polling stations falling within the newly delimited MAC constituencies. The process will also include inviting and disposing of claims, objections and requests for corrections before the publication of the final electoral rolls.

As per the schedule issued by the Commission, preliminary work will be carried out between 30th June and 5th July, after data entry and constituency mapping from 6th July to 12th July. Preparation of the electoral rolls will take place from 13th July to 21st July, while the draft electoral roll will be published on 22nd July.

The last date for submitting claims and objections has been fixed as 6th August, with their disposal to be completed by 13th August. The final electoral roll will be published on 17th August.

The Commission also stated that Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers for all MAC constituencies have already been appointed through a separate order issued on 29th June.

The electoral roll preparation exercise is being undertaken following the delimitation of the Mising Autonomous Council constituencies, which was notified by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, in January 2025.