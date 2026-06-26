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Assam: Tinsukia Begins Electoral Roll Revision for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Polls

Tinsukia updates voter lists across six council constituencies under 2010 rules, aligning Sonowal village segments with latest assembly rolls ahead of SKAC polls
Electoral Roll Revision
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Tinsukia: The revision of electoral rolls has officially begun in Assam’s Tinsukia district ahead of the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) general elections.

Following a directive from the Assam State Election Commission, the update is being conducted under the state's 2010 council election rules, establishing 1 January 2026 as the qualifying cutoff date for voter eligibility.

The revision process impacts six council constituencies within the district: Sadiya, Chabua, Dangari, Dirak Chumoni, Tinsukia, and Burhi Dihing. Officials noted that following recent delimitation adjustments, only specific "Sonowal parts" of local villages will be integrated into the new registers. Electoral Registration Officers are currently syncing the previous November 2025 council list with the latest state assembly roll from February 2026.

Preliminary administrative preparations are scheduled to wrap up by 28 June, paving the way for the formal revision phase from 29 June to 9 July.

A draft electoral roll is set for public release on 10 July. Local citizens will have until 25 July to submit any claims or objections, with all disputes scheduled for resolution by 1 August. The final voter list will be officially published on 3 August.

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Tinsukia
Electoral Roll Revision
Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Polls
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