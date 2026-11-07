Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Tengakhat Oil Fire, Calls for High-Level Investigation and Compensation

Guwahati: The Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal has taken serious note of the explosion and fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district that claimed three lives.

Sonowal held a telephonic conversation with OIL’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at the company’s headquarters in Duliajan to review the incident and issue several important directions regarding the response.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Union Minister urged OIL authorities to ensure that rescue and relief operations were carried out with utmost urgency.

During the conversation, Sonowal specifically directed the company’s management to ensure the best possible medical treatment for all those seriously injured in the fire. He emphasised that every necessary emergency and advanced medical facility should be made available without delay to save the lives of the injured workers.

The minister also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and called upon OIL to provide appropriate compensation to each affected family.

Furthermore, Sonowal stressed the need to establish the exact cause and circumstances behind the explosion and fire. He called for a high-level, impartial investigation into the incident to bring all aspects of the tragedy to light.

Emphasising the importance of preventing similar incidents in the future, he also urged OIL authorities to strengthen safety measures across their oil installations and ensure stricter adherence to safety protocols.