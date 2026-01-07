Annual Sports Meet Conclude at Motilal Periwal Senior Secondary School in Margherita

Margherita: Motilal Periwal Senior Secondary School, one of the leading educational institutions in Assam’s Margherita, successfully concluded its Annual Sports Meet on January 6, Tuesday, with students taking part in various events with great enthusiasm.
Alongside the sports meet, the school also organised an Inter-School Badminton Tournament, making the occasion more lively and competitive.
The badminton tournament saw participation from 20 teams representing different schools in the Margherita sub-division. The matches provided students with an opportunity to show their skills and sports spirit, reflecting the growing interest in sports in the area.
The closing ceremony began in the morning with a yoga session. This was followed by the hoisting of the flag by the chief guest, Tilak Gupta, Chairman and Director of Digboi Oil Valley School. The programme was anchored by Midka Chaharia and Prasenjit Bordoloi.
Among those present were Dr Runjun Saikia, Professor of Margherita College; poet Parul Saikia; senior journalist Manas Pratim Gogoi; and retired Director of Physical Education Devajyoti Buragohain. Other guests included Rupanjali Bordoloi, Debabrata Bordoloi, Mona Nangia and members of the school community.
Speakers spoke about the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork and confidence among students. They praised the school for encouraging sports along with academic studies.
A special moment of the event was the release of the school’s annual calendar in the presence of the guests.
The successful conclusion of the sports meet and badminton tournament showed the hard work of the school management, teachers and students, making the event memorable for the entire Margherita education community.