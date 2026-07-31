Asom Sahitya Sabha Recognises Zubeen Garg’s Musical Legacy as ‘Zubeen Sangeet’

Guwahati: The Asam Sahitya Sabha has announced that songs written and composed by Zubeen Garg will collectively be recognised as 'Zubeen Sangeet', giving a distinct identity to his extensive body of musical work.

The decision forms part of a series of initiatives unveiled by the organisation to document, preserve and promote Garg's creative legacy.

As part of the programme, the Sabha will publish an analytical book on Garg's music, featuring a compilation of his songs alongside critical essays examining their themes, musical style and cultural significance.

The Sabha has also announced plans to translate Garg's songs into several southern Indian languages, including Tamil and Telugu, with the aim of introducing his music to a wider audience across the country.

In another major initiative, the Sabha said it would compile the 34 plays staged during one of its acting workshops into two volumes, which are expected to be published within the next six months.