Nalbari: Young artiste Sushanta Kalita wins hearts with portrait of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Seventeen-year-old artiste Sushanta Kalita from Sandha village in Assam's Nalbari district has earned widespread appreciation across the state after creating a striking live portrait of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg on a pillar beneath the Baihata flyover.

The artwork has attracted significant attention on social media, with many praising the young artiste's exceptional talent and realistic depiction of the music icon. Several users have described it as one of the finest public portraits of Zubeen Garg created in recent times.

Born into a modest family in the historic village of Sandha, Sushanta is the younger son of Madhu Kalita and Dipti Kalita. His passion for drawing began at the age of three or four. Despite having no formal training in fine arts, he developed his skills through self-learning, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, by studying painting techniques and tutorials on his mobile phone. Over the years, Sushanta has mastered portrait painting and mural art, taking up various wall painting projects while continuously refining his craft through dedication and practice.

Although several artistes have painted portraits of Zubeen Garg in public spaces in the past, many of those works drew criticism over their quality or accompanying controversial messages. Sushanta's artwork, however, has been widely admired for its precision and simplicity. Instead of adding any controversial remarks, he inscribed only the words 'The Last King' alongside the portrait, a gesture that has been appreciated by admirers.

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