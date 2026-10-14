Assam : 19-Year-Old girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Lumding

Guwahati: A 19-year-old girl has passed away under mysterious circumstances in Lumding, with allegations of physical and mental harassment against her boyfriend emerging after claims that she had posted a note on Instagram before her death.

The deceased has been identified as Saptami Debnath, a resident of the area near Jarangdisa Itabhata Chariali in Lumding. As per information, Saptami’s boyfriend, Rohit Das, who reportedly lives in the Fish Market area of Lumding, has been accused of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment. The allegations, however, are yet to be independently verified.

It has been claimed that Saptami shared a note on her Instagram account before her death, allegedly referring to the harassment she had experienced. The authenticity and contents of the post, along with its relevance to the case, remain to be established through the investigation.

Police have reportedly detained Rohit Das’s father in connection with the case. However, details regarding the reason for his detention and the progress of the investigation are awaited.

The exact cause of Saptami’s death and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear. An official statement from the police is also awaited.