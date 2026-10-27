Assam: 26 Dogs Rescued from Private Car in Karbi Anglong, Animal Welfare Concerns Raised

Guwahati: The Assam Police rescued 26 dogs from a private car during an operation at Bokolia Ghat in Karbi Anglong district, raising concerns over their transportation conditions and possible mistreatment.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 07 P 6725, was intercepted during the operation, after which the dogs were rescued. The incident has highlighted concerns over animal welfare and the need to ensure that animals are transported safely and humanely.

As per information has linked a person identified as Niranjan Rongpi to the incident. However, his alleged involvement has not yet been established, and further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the rescue remain awaited.

The origin of the dogs and their intended destination are also unclear. Police are yet to disclose details about the condition of the rescued animals or whether any action has been taken against those allegedly involved.

Transporting animals in overcrowded or unsuitable conditions can expose them to distress, injuries and other health risks. Further details regarding the investigation and the arrangements made for the care of the rescued dogs are awaited.