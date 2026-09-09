Assam: 26-Year-Old Man Missing for Four Days in Sarupathar,

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man has reportedly been missing for the past four days from Tengahola Gohain Gaon under Barpathar Police Station in Sarupathar subdivision of Assam.

The missing man has been identified as Anupam Sandikai. As per his family, Anupam left home on a Yamaha RAYZR scooter bearing registration number WB AG 7866. He has not returned home since, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Family members said they searched for him among relatives, friends and acquaintances but were unable to find any trace of him. After the unsuccessful search, the family lodged a complaint at Barpathar Police Station and requested the police to take necessary steps to trace him. The family has appealed public to provide any information that could help locate Anupam.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts has been requested to contact his family at 9394760681 or inform the nearest police station.