Assam, Meghalaya CMs Meet Nirmala Sitharaman, Seek Fresh Push for Externally Aided Projects

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a fresh incentives for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the two northeastern states.

In a post on twitter , Sarma said the meeting focused on increasing capital expenditure in the Northeast and creating new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure.

“We made a strong case to bring a new impetus to the pace of Externally Aided Projects in both of our states, which will open new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure,” Sarma said. He added that Sitharaman responded positively to the proposal and assured the chief ministers of a renewed push from the Centre to advance the region’s development agenda.

The meeting comes as Assam and Meghalaya seek to accelerate infrastructure and development projects through external financial assistance. Sarma said the discussions were aimed at giving fresh momentum to capital expenditure and development activities across the Northeast.