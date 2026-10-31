Assam: 40 passenger Injured as Bus Collides with Dumper in Baihata Chariali

Guwahati: Around 40 passengers, including women and children, were injured after a night bus collided with a dumper truck at Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident took place at around 2 am when the bus, travelling from Siliguri in West Bengal to Tezpur in Assam, was reportedly hit by a speeding dumper truck.

As per information, the dumper, which was allegedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the night bus, leaving several passengers injured. The impact of the collision caused panic among those passengers on the bus.

Around 40 passengers, including women and children, sustained injuries in the accident. Most of the passengers on board were reportedly injured in the collision. After the accident , the injured passengers were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Their condition has not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident once again highlights concerns over road safety, particularly involving heavy vehicles travelling at high speeds during night hours. Further details are awaited.