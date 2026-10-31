ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV-F18 Carrying NVS-03 Satellite

Guwahati: The India’s space programme on 30th October, achieved another milestone with the successful launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite .

The rocket lifted off at 11.51 pm from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission marked the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and is expected to strengthen the country’s indigenous satellite navigation system.

Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO scientists and engineers on the successful launch. He said the mission would enhance NavIC’s capabilities, strengthen navigation services and contribute to India’s self-reliance in critical technologies.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan also congratulated the teams involved in the mission, stating that the GSLV-F18 had successfully and precisely injected the 2,250-kg NVS-03 satellite into its intended elliptical orbit. He acknowledged the contributions of ISRO personnel, industrial partners and academic institutions towards the achievement.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the scientists through a social media post, describing the launch as a milestone in India’s navigation capabilities.

He said the successful mission would help restore and strengthen India’s own navigation system, NavIC, reducing dependence on foreign entities for navigation and mapping services. He also highlighted its potential significance in enhancing the operational capabilities of the country’s armed forces.