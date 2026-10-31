Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs Ministers to Inform Local MLAs in Advance About Constituency Visits

Guwahati: The chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all state ministers to inform local Members of the Legislative Assembly in advance about their visits to constituencies, emphasising the need for better coordination between the government and elected representatives.

In an official communication addressed to all ministers, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that instances had come to light where ministers had undertaken field visits without informing or involving the MLAs representing the respective constituencies.

The communication instructed ministers to notify local MLAs beforehand about their scheduled visits and invite them to participate in public programmes, official functions and other engagements organised in their constituencies.

It further emphasised that even when MLAs are not required to attend departmental meetings or official review sessions, they should be courteously informed about such engagements in advance.

The Chief Minister highlighted that maintaining proper communication between ministers and local legislators was essential for strengthening administrative coordination and ensuring the smooth conduct of government programmes and official visits.

The directive seeks to promote greater cooperation between ministers and elected representatives at the constituency level, ensuring that local legislators remain informed about government activities and engagements taking place within their respective areas.

Through the statement , Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought to establish a more coordinated approach to ministerial visits, with prior intimation and the involvement of local representatives forming an important part of official engagements across the state.