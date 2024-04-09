Assam: AAP Leader Atishi Marlena Leads Massive Roadshow in Assam, Galvanizing Support for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Candidate

ASSAM: In a strong show of political interest, prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena led a parade in Duliajan, Assam on Monday. It was part of AAP's campaign efforts in support of its candidate Manoj Dhanwar, who is contesting the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. A sea of AAP supporters thronged the city, waving party flags and chanting slogans uniting the streets of Duliajan and their leader with someone who wants to be a leader. Attracted by the caution and eager to hear Atishi Marlena address the audience, she lined the road.In her emotional speech, Atishi extended warm Rongali Bihu wishes to the people of Assam and cemented the support it was receiving confirming the promotion of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the state. She pointed to the recent electoral victories in the Guwahati Municipal and Tinsukia Nagar Mandal elections as proof of the trust and love of the people of Assam for Kejriwal and businesses. She contrasted this with the unfulfilled promises of the BJP, citing the closure of schools, scarcity of essential medicines in hospitals and the plight faced by tea garden workers without adequate wages profile.

The AAP leader promised to support the cause of tea garden workers by changing the educational scenario in Assam, with emphasis on healthcare, ensuring adequate remuneration for tea garden workers and land certification and minimum support prices which she will get for tea farmers. These promises represent the unwavering commitment of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, she stressed.Urging voters to rally behind Manoj Dhanwar for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Atishi positioned AAP as a formidable contender criticizing BJP Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Jatiya Parishad stronghold (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi.Roadshow at Duliajan in Assam It marked a milestone in AAP's campaign efforts, energized supporters and showed the party's determination to enter state of politics ahead of the upcoming elections.