Assam: Accident Leads to the Death of 2 Police Personnel

Karimganj: Two Assam Police personnel tragically lost their lives after a road accident in Karimganj on Thursday after the two-wheeler they were driving collided with a sand-loaded truck on National Highway 8.

Two Assam Police personnel lost their lives on Thursday night after their motorcycle collided with a sand-laden truck. The incident took place near Asimganj on the Patharkandi Bypass in Karimganj. The accident took place at around 8:30 PM according to local people.

The victims were identified as Rajib Barman (38 years) and Badan Barman (42 years). They were riding a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 EN 4042 which crashed into a stationary truck bearing registration number AS 10 6464. Both the deceased were serving at the 15th APBN in Eraligool of Karimganj.

Police sources mentioned that the truck was loaded with sand and was parked on the road without proper use of indicators or any signage, thus leading to the collision and the subsequent death of both the Assam Police personnel.

Locals raised concerns regarding the unruly and rash driving by the truck drivers in the region. They also highlighted the lack of any emergency services including ambulances in the region, mentioning that a large number of people in the region have been suffering because of this problem.