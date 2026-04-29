West Bengal Final Phase Polls See Nearly 40% Turnout by 11 AM; High-Stakes Battles Underway

Voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections gathered momentum on Wednesday, with a voter turnout of 39.97% recorded till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India ECINET app.

Polling is underway across 142 constituencies in seven districts of South Bengal, where over 3.21 crore eligible voters are expected to decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates. Voting will continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements, with authorities aiming for a peaceful and high-participation exercise.

One of the most closely watched contests is in Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing off against BJP’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, making it a key battleground in the state’s political landscape.

Among the districts, North 24 Parganas accounts for the highest number of seats at 33, followed by South 24 Parganas (31), Hooghly (18), Nadia (17), Howrah (16), East Burdwan (16), and Kolkata (11). The distribution reflects the significance of South Bengal in determining the overall outcome of the elections.

Security has been significantly ramped up, with around 2,400 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed across polling stations. Sensitive booths are under live webcasting surveillance to ensure transparency, while strict restrictions on mobile phones and cameras inside polling booths are being enforced.

The voter enthusiasm follows a historic turnout of 93.19% recorded during the first phase held on April 23 across 152 seats, the highest in West Bengal’s electoral history.

Counting of votes for both phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections, along with results for polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, will be announced on May 4, setting the stage for a decisive political outcome.