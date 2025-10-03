Gruesome murder in Palasbari: Manoj Das brutally killed in palm grove, locals demand justice

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A gruesome murder in Palasbari has sent shockwaves through the area. On Wednesday afternoon, Manoj Das (45 years), a resident of Pub Sikarkhati in Barihat under Palasbari LAC, was brutally killed at his palm grove in Balla-Karipara.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants attacked Das with sharp weapons, inflicting severe injuries on his head, stomach, hands, face, and eyes. After the brutal assault, the assailants allegedly covered his body with palm leaves before fleeing the scene.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident came to light and sent the body to Palasbari police station for post-mortem examination. Investigations into the case have been initiated, though no arrests have been made so far.

The shocking murder has triggered outrage among locals, who have demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits involved.

