Assam Achieves Major Milestone in School Sanitation, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahtai: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday lauded the state's remarkable achievement in terms of improvement of sanitation facilities in schools, referring to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s call for building separate toilets for girls in schools.

Remembering the Prime Minister’s speech on the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, Himanta said that Modi had made an emotional appeal to the nation by saying, "There should be separate toilets for girls." The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Assam government embraced the vision in mission mode and has been making consistent efforts towards improvement in sanitation facility in schools in the state."

According to the statement, out of these constant efforts, today it can be said that as many as 94.3 per cent of schools in Assam now have separate toilets for the girls and 93.6 per cent have toilets for boys respectively. This development reflects a remarkable move towards a hygienic and safer atmosphere in schools.

Sarma further elaborated that construction of good sanitation facilities was of utmost importance for higher attendance in schools, particularly that of the girls, which would definitely reflect in improved health and education.