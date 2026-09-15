Assam Adivasi Leaders Marks Fourth Accord Provisions

Guwahati: Today, the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council observed its fourth Accord Day at the Public High School playground in Kachugaon, with community leaders calling for the early implementation of key provisions of the 2022 settlement, including ST status for Assam’s Adivasi community.

Adivasi Welfare and Development Council Vice-Chief Subhash Tirkey said granting ST status to the community remained one of the key provisions of the accord and urged the authorities to implement it at the earliest.

The accord was signed on 15th September, 2022, between the Centre, the Assam government and five armed Adivasi organisations. The Adivasi Welfare and Development Council was subsequently constituted to promote the welfare and development of the community in Assam.

The programme began with flag hoisting and a tribute to martyrs, followed by a public meeting attended by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said the Adivasi community should receive equal opportunities for development and assured that Adivasi people in the BTC region would be provided land rights on a par with other tribal communities.

He also pledged the BTC government’s support for implementing the accord’s provisions.