Guwahati: Couple Arrested in Theft Cases, Cash and Gold Recovered

Guwahati: Today, Basistha Police have arrested a couple and two other persons in connection with a series of alleged thefts in Guwahati, recovering around Rs 5 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones and gold ornaments suspected to have been stolen.

The arrested couple have been identified as Faruk, alias Mela, and his wife, Jimli. The other two accused have been identified as Tajmul Hussain and Satish Pawar.

The accused were allegedly involved in a series of daylight thefts across different parts of Guwahati. Police suspect that the group targeted houses by breaking open grills and gaining entry into the premises, with Bhetapara among the areas allegedly targeted.

Police said Faruk allegedly melted stolen gold and sold it after the thefts, while the other two accused allegedly purchased stolen items from the gang. Police are also examining the couple’s alleged lifestyle and suspect that proceeds from the thefts were used to acquire luxury vehicles and other assets. Faruk’s alleged links with the Nalbari Warriors cricket team are also being examined.

The four accused were arrested in Nagaon during an operation. Police are continuing to question them as part of the investigation.