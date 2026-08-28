Assam: Agri-Entrepreneurs to Benefit from Combined AIF and PMFME Incentives

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted new financial incentives aimed at supporting agri-entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) through the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

In a post on social media platform Twitter, Sarma said low-interest loans of up to Rs 2 crore would be available to agri-entrepreneurs and FPOs under the AIF. He added that the incentives under the AIF can now be combined with benefits available through the PMFME scheme.

As per the details shared, eligible enterprises can receive a 3 per cent interest subsidy under the AIF, along with a capital subsidy of up to 35 per cent under the PMFME scheme. The support includes loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for individual enterprises, while common infrastructure projects can receive assistance of up to Rs 3 crore.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening food-processing enterprises, encouraging value addition in the agricultural sector and creating better income opportunities for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

Sarma urged eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of the financial support to expand their businesses and strengthen Assam’s agri-processing sector.